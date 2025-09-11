Seaford man arrested for felony gun charges, DUI after traffic stop

ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man Sept. 9 after a traffic stop in Ellendale led to multiple felony gun charges and a DUI arrest.
According to state police, just after 10:30 p.m. a trooper observed a white Hyundai Sonata traveling on South Old State Road near New Hope Road with the driver not wearing a seatbelt. A registration check showed the car’s tag was suspended due to lack of insurance, prompting a traffic stop.
Delaware state police identified the driver as 38-year-old Duonne Green of Seaford. Troopers reported that Green showed signs of impairment. Upon exiting the vehicle, Green was found to have a handgun in his pocket. He was taken into custody.
According to DSP, a records check revealed Green is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions. He also has a suspended driver’s license.
Green was charged with three felony offenses. Additional charges include DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence, driving with a suspended license, use of fictitious or canceled registration, and a seatbelt violation.