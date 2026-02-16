HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man Friday night on a sixth offense felony DUI charge following a traffic stop in Harrington.
A trooper on patrol near Williamsville Road observed a Ford F-150 driving south with an equipment violation. Police say Marrco Bryant, 44, was pulled over at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 13 along South Dupont Highway.
According to police, the trooper saw multiple signs of impairment while speaking with Bryant and asked him to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Police say he showed additional signs of impairment during the tests and was taken into custody without further problems.
During a search of the truck, troopers found empty alcohol bottles, according to police. A computer check showed Bryant’s driver’s license was suspended and that he had five previous DUI convictions.
Delaware State Police say Bryant was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with sixth offense DUI, a felony; driving while suspended or revoked; and improper tail lights. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,101 cash bond.