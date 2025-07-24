SALISBURY, Md — A Wicomico County jury has convicted 29-year-old Logan Littleton of Seaford, Delaware, on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor following a three-day trial that concluded on July 23, 2025.
The trial was presided over by Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County the Hon. S. James Sarbanes,. Sentencing has been deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and a mental health assessment. Littleton remains in custody until sentencing.
According to prosecutors, Littleton sexually abused a child under the age of 10 who lived in his household between 2014 and 2015.
“Sexual abuse of children will never be tolerated in Wicomico County,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Because of that courage, along with the jury’s considered verdict, the survivor received the justice they deserve.”
Dykes also credited the work of Detective G. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department, Child Protective Services, and members of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese prosecuted the case.