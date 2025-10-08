seaford road crash

SEAFORD, Del.- A 63-year-old Seaford man died Wednesday afternoon after his car hit a tree on Seaford Road, according to Delaware State Police. 

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:54 p.m. as the man was driving north on Seaford Road headed toward near O’Neal’s Road.

A Buick Enclave left the east side of the roadway before hitting a tree, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Authorities are withholding his name until family members are notified.

Seaford Road was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Corporal Grade One K. Marvel at (302) 232-3435 or submit information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

