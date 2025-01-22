SEAFORD, Del — The Seaford Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and the theft of a Ditch Witch Trencher.
According to police, the vehicle break-ins occurred during weekend morning hours near the area of W. Stein Highway and Nylon Boulevard. Authorities are urging people to avoid leaving valuables in their cars and to ensure vehicles are locked to prevent theft.
In a separate case, a Ditch Witch trencher was stolen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, from Seaford Industrial Park, near Jay’s Nest. The equipment was reportedly taken from a Ditch Witch dealer.
Police have identified a white Ford truck as the vehicle linked to the theft. It is described as a single-cab truck with a black grill, lift gate, and a white V-nose double-axle trailer.