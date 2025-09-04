1

Seaside Plumbing wins $10,000 national grant for business excellence and community leadership.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A local business that started with just a husband-and-wife team and a helper more than 20 years ago is now being recognized.

Seaside Plumbing, which provides services across Delmarva, has been awarded a $10,000 grant for business excellence and community leadership. The company was selected from thousands of applications nationwide. The award is part of the Jobber Grant program, which supports home service businesses across North America for their growth and community impact.

Co-owner Lauren Martin, who launched the business in 2003 with her husband, Josh, said the funds will be used to strengthen partnerships with local schools and support the next generation of plumbers. Today, the company employs about 80 people, many of whom advanced through its apprenticeship and mentorship programs.

“It’s all about the people,” said Josh Martin. “And when we invest in people and they grow, they get to grow with us. And our community grows. Our industry grows. It’s just a win-win for everyone.”

The Martins say the grant will help continue their mission of supporting both customers’ plumbing needs and the workforce of tomorrow.

