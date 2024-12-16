ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The second portion of Maryland’s split muzzleloader deer hunting season will open on Dec. 21, giving hunters the chance to pursue sika and white-tailed deer through Jan. 4. The first half of the split season took place in October, and the late season provides an extended opportunity for hunting enthusiasts.
“The late muzzleloader season provides hunters with another opportunity to pursue one of their favorite pastimes,” said Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service Director for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Many hunters like the added challenge of the colder temperatures and style of weapons that must be used. The season gives hunters the chance to put additional venison in the freezer and it greatly assists with managing the state’s deer population.”
Hunters are encouraged to review the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for bag limits, registration requirements, and other regulations. Key rules for the season include:
- Antler-point restriction: Hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the three-point antler requirement. Any additional antlered deer must meet the restriction. However, junior hunters and apprentice license holders aged 16 or younger are exempt.
- Sika deer requirements: A sika hunting stamp is required, in addition to the muzzleloader stamp, for those targeting sika deer. The bag limit is three sika deer, with only one allowed to be antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline.
Sika stamps are available for purchase through the department’s online licensing platform, at authorized licensing agents, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration Services at 866-344-8889.
Safety Guidelines for Hunters
Maryland requires all hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink during muzzleloader season. Acceptable options include:
- A solid fluorescent orange or pink cap.
- A vest or jacket with at least 250 square inches of fluorescent orange or pink panels on the front and back.
- Camouflage clothing that is at least 50% fluorescent orange or pink above the waist.
Tree stand safety is also critical. The Department of Natural Resources advises hunters to inspect all tree stands and use a full-body safety harness. Hunters should also use a prusik knot, which keeps them tethered to the tree while climbing.
Deer Donation Encouraged
Hunters can make a positive impact by donating harvested deer to help feed others in need. Maryland offers a state tax credit for donated deer. Additional local and state programs are available, and hunters are advised to consult their deer processors for participation details.
The late muzzleloader season provides an excellent opportunity for hunters to enjoy the outdoors, contribute to wildlife management, and support charitable efforts through deer donations.