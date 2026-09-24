BERLIN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close a section of MD 707 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29, for utility inspections and repairs.
The closure will affect MD 707 between MD 589. The Worcester County Department of Public Works is conducting the work, which is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.
Groundwork Solutions Inc. of Berlin, the county’s contractor, will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until the project is finished.
Atlantic Traffic Safety Inc. of Berlin will use variable message signs, arrow boards and cones to direct drivers along a detour to U.S. 50.