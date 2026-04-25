White House Correspondents’ Dinner

A security incident involving reported gunfire prompted the evacuation of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington Saturday night, with President Donald Trump uninjured and no injuries immediately reported, according to The Associated Press.

WASHINGTON — A security incident prompted the evacuation of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after a law enforcement official said a shooter opened fire inside the hotel where the event was being held, according to The Associated Press.

According to The AP, President Donald Trump was not injured, and no other injuries were immediately reported.

An officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover, The AP said.

Security footage posted by Trump shows a man running through metal detectors and past law enforcement, who turn and raise their weapons as officers then move in on him off camera.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect faces preliminary charges of firearm-related offenses and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, with additional charges possible.

The incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of guests, including journalists, government officials and celebrities, gathered for the annual event, according to The AP. Attendees were rushed out or told to shelter as Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers secured the building.

Authorities said the situation unfolded outside the main ballroom where the dinner was taking place. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, though officials did not immediately confirm details, The AP said.

According to the AP, security remained heavy in and around the hotel as guests were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Dinner organizers later indicated the event was expected to resume.

Alleged shooter

President Trump posted this picture of the alleged shooter to Truth Social. (Trump's Truth Social)

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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