WASHINGTON — A security incident prompted the evacuation of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after a law enforcement official said a shooter opened fire inside the hotel where the event was being held, according to The Associated Press.
According to The AP, President Donald Trump was not injured, and no other injuries were immediately reported.
An officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover, The AP said.
Security footage posted by Trump shows a man running through metal detectors and past law enforcement, who turn and raise their weapons as officers then move in on him off camera.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect faces preliminary charges of firearm-related offenses and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, with additional charges possible.
The incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of guests, including journalists, government officials and celebrities, gathered for the annual event, according to The AP. Attendees were rushed out or told to shelter as Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers secured the building.
Authorities said the situation unfolded outside the main ballroom where the dinner was taking place. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, though officials did not immediately confirm details, The AP said.
According to the AP, security remained heavy in and around the hotel as guests were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Dinner organizers later indicated the event was expected to resume.