SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Town of Selbyville will hold its municipal election on Saturday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Selbyville Town Hall, located at 1 West Church Street.
Voters will elect two councilmembers for two-year terms running from March 2025 to March 2027. The candidates for the election are:
- Gary L. Steffen
- Chris S. Snader, Sr.
- Timothy O. Grote
Steffen is a former chief of police in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. Snader is a member on the Selbyville Planning and Zoning Committee as well as the Board of Adjustment. Information could not be found on Grote.
The town says that to be able to vote, people must have registered with the town by Feb. 10, be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and be a bona fide resident of Selbyville.
Town officials remind voters that registration for Selbyville municipal elections is separate from the State of Delaware registration. Those unsure of their voter registration status can call 302-436-8314 ext. 120 for confirmation.
The Town of Milton will also hold a municipal election on March 1. This election will determine the mayor and tow council seats.