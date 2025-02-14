MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton will hold its municipal election on Saturday, March 1, giving voters the opportunity to elect a mayor and fill two Town Council seats. The election will take place at the Milton Fire Department, located at 116 Front Street, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The League of Women Voters of Delaware says they will hold a candidate forum for locals, with the Sussex LWV sponsoring a public forum for these candidates on February 15 in the large meeting room at the Milton Library from 12 to 2 p.m. The organization encourages locals to submit their questions in advance online.
Candidates for Mayor and Town Council
The mayoral race features two candidates vying for a three-year term:
- John R. Collier
- Lee Revis-Plank
For Town Council, three candidates are competing for two available seats, each with a three-year term:
- Tom Arkinson
- Robert Gray
- Alan Pongratz
Who Can Vote
To cast a ballot in the election, individuals must be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, a U.S. citizen, and a primary legal resident of Milton. Eligible voters must also be registered on the town’s “Book of Registered Voters.” Registration is available at the Town Manager’s office during regular business hours and must be completed by the close of business 30 days before the election.
Voters are required to present proof of identity and address. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- A current Delaware driver’s license or ID card
- A uniformed service ID card
- Another current photo ID issued by the State of Delaware, the U.S. government, an employer, or an educational institution
- A current utility bill, bank statement, credit card statement, paycheck, or other official bill or statement
- A lease or sales agreement
- Other commonly accepted documents proving identity and address
Absentee Voting
Those unable to vote in person must complete an affidavit before receiving an absentee ballot. The affidavit must be submitted to Town Hall by noon on Friday, Feb. 28.
Absentee ballots can be mailed to registered voters who have completed an affidavit through Feb. 21. After that date, ballots must be picked up at Town Hall. All absentee ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 6 p.m. on Election Day.