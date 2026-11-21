SELBYVILLE, Del. - Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company crews responded to a pickup truck fire at Mountaire Farms in Selbyville Saturday morning, where several nearby parked trailers and a diesel fuel tank posed additional hazards.
Firefighters say they were called at around 9:54 a.m. after a reported vehicle fire inside the back gate of the facility.
An assistant chief from Millville arrived first and reported that the pickup truck was fully involved in flames, according to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
Selbyville fire crews say they found the burning pickup truck near several parked trailers upon arrival. The fire company says the truck had a diesel fuel tank in its bed, presenting an additional hazard.
Crews worked to extinguish the fire, protect the nearby trailers, and address the potential hazards.
The fire was brought under control as crews cleared the scene, which was turned over to the Selbyville Police Department and Mountaire Farms staff. The fire company reported no injuries.