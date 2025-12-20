Senate Bill 212

DELAWARE — Sen. Dave Wilson has introduced bipartisan legislation that would begin the process of amending the Delaware Constitution to formally recognize the right to hunt, fish and trap wildlife.

Senate Bill 212 aims to codify practices long considered lawful in Delaware, where hunting and fishing have been part of the state’s history since colonial times. Supporters say the bill would not create new rights but would instead enshrine existing traditions and acknowledge their role in conservation and wildlife management.

The legislation states that hunting, fishing and trapping would remain subject to reasonable state regulation and would not affect private property rights, trespass laws, water rights or commercial activity. It also preserves the General Assembly’s authority to suspend or revoke licenses under current law.

Similar constitutional provisions have been adopted in 21 states. Because the proposal would amend the state constitution, it must be approved by a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the General Assembly and passed again by the next General Assembly following the next general election.

