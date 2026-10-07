DOVER, Del. - Today, Governor Matt Meyer ceremonially signed Senate Bill 23, the Housing for Every Delawarean Act and House Bill 450. Both bills were signed into law on July 13th of this year.
In Sussex County, all major subdivisions applications are on hold before the County Planning and Zoning Commission and County Council. The County opposed Senate bill 23 and submitted written opposition. The legislation was also rejected by the Delaware Association of Counties and the Delaware League of Local Governments. Both Senate Bill 23 and House Bill 450 passed in both chambers of the General Assembly.
George Miller, a Lewes retiree who moved from Philadelphia five years ago, said he worries the new law could diminish the value of his home.
“I moved here from Philadelphia. I retired here five years ago, so I worked hard to save money, to move down to Lewis, to Ford and nicer house and a nicer development,” Miller said.
Miller said he opposes the law.
“I disagree. Yeah I'm against it.”
Tom Schmidt, who also retired in Lewes, said he sees the new law as a positive step toward making housing more attainable for workers who serve the community.
“We have to many valuable people in the Lewes community that can't afford to live here. Firefighters and teachers and police officers that have to live out in Milton or down in Ocean View or whatever. So there ought to be more affordable housing here for that reason and for many other reasons.”
CoastTV News also reached out to the Sussex Preservation Coalition, which strongly supports the affordable housing portions of Senate Bill 23.
The coalition, however, has concerns that the new review process could reduce opportunities for public input while making it easier to approve market-rate housing in addition to affordable housing.
Tonight at 5:30, the Lewes Mayor and City Council will meet for public comment to discuss possible action on an ordinance that imposing the temporary moratorium on all major subdivision applications. The Planning Commission has already voted unanimously to recommend a moratorium.