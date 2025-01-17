Senator Coons statement on TikTok ban

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) praised the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.
“TikTok is not just another social media platform; it is a means by which the Chinese Communist Party collects data on millions of Americans and directly influences their political views and conduct.” Coons said.
He emphasized the need to protect national security, stating, “We must take commonsense measures to protect our democracy and national security from those who wish to do us harm.”
Coons acknowledged that many Americans will be disappointed, but added, "ByteDance – TikTok’s Chinese parent company – had nine months to divest TikTok and sell the social media platform to a company unaffiliated with a foreign adversary. That opportunity still exists. It is not too late for ByteDance to allow Americans to maintain access to the app by selling TikTok.”