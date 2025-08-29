WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks announce $1.2 million in federal funding for low-income, first-generation, and or students with disabilities pursuing higher education.
Senator Van Hollen and Senator Alsobrooks believe that the federal funding will provide Eastern Shore college students with adequate resources and opportunities to overcome the obstacles they have always faced.
"A quality education opens doors to good-paying jobs and meaningful opportunities, but many still face unnecessary and unfair barriers to academic achievement – especially when it comes to college," said Senator Van Hollen. "These federal investments will enable the Eastern Shore’s colleges to provide students with the resources they need to overcome obstacles and succeed in school and beyond.”
According to the senators, federal funding has been distributed as follows:
- $669,583 to Chesapeake College
- $272,364 to Wor-Wic Community College
- $272,364 to Salisbury University
“I believe every person should have access to a great education, which is why I am so proud to work alongside Senator Van Hollen to secure funding for our colleges on the Eastern Shore," said Senator Alsobrooks. "Not only will this funding help support students in need of additional resources, it will ultimately fuel our economy and create our next generation of leaders."
Originally, the program was funded at almost $2 billion during the FY25 government funding bill.