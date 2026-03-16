REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Sephora will open a store in May at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach, according to the shopping center.
The store will be located in the Tanger Surfside section of the outlet center between Tommy Bahama and Tommy Hilfiger. The space will measure about 6,500 square feet.
Sephora sells makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance products and offers in-store consultations with beauty advisors.
Perfumania is also expected to open at Tanger Surfside this summer.
“Sephora's arrival reinforces our commitment to elevating and diversifying the selection of brands at Tanger Rehoboth Beach,” said Michele Doucette, Tanger Rehoboth Beach Marketing Director. “We know our shoppers are hungry for the latest trends in beauty and wellness, and Sephora leads the category, offering an unparalleled and aspirational beauty experience with a comprehensive suite of price points and products.”
The store joins several retailers that opened at the center in 2025, including Pottery Barn, Wacoal, Russo by the Sea and The Children’s Place.