SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -Tuesday, Sept. 15, is the final day of the paid parking season in Rehoboth Beach, meaning drivers still need to pay meters and follow permit parking requirements through the end of the day.
Free parking does not begin until Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The same Sept. 15 end date for seasonal paid parking applies in Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island and South Bethany. Drivers should continue following each town’s parking rules through Tuesday before seasonal parking changes take effect Wednesday.
In Rehoboth Beach, Sept. 16 also brings seasonal changes to rules involving dogs and bicycles on the boardwalk.