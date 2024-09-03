GEORGETOWN, Del -A free event sponsored by a Delaware organization helping people and their families stay sober is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Hudson Fields in Milton. atTACK addiction is hosting Soberfest.
The organization is based in New Castle County and is looking to grow their footprint. "We created Soberfest as a way for the Sussex County community to unite, celebrate recovery, learn about local resources, and see that there is hope in recovery," Soberfest Chairperson Dawn Hess-Fisher said. "Our goal is to continue celebrating recovery while educating the public about the disease."
atTACK addiction which held an event last month in Georgetown, says Soberfest will feature live music, bounce houses for children, and a cornhole tournament. Soberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.