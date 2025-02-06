PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The SS United States is set to begin its journey from Philadelphia to Mobile, Alabama, where preparations will continue to convert the vessel into the world’s largest artificial reef, after a months long delay.
The move, led by the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, comes after the completion of safety requirements from local, state and federal agencies. The ship was expected to originally depart for its trip in November, but a tropical disturbance caused the delay.
Scheduled Departure from Philadelphia
The relocation will begin with a shift from Pier 82 to Pier 80 at about 8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. The SS United States is then scheduled to depart Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 a.m., weather permitting. The vessel will be guided by multiple tugboats as it navigates down the Delaware River and into the Atlantic Ocean.
The vessel’s journey can be tracked in real time online at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s website.
Transformation into an Artificial Reef
The SS United States' voyage to Mobile is expected to take about two weeks. Once the ship arrives, crews will spend roughly 12 months preparing the ship for its new role. This process includes removing hazardous materials such as non-metal parts and fuel to ensure a clean and environmentally safe deployment. Additionally, structural modifications will be made to ensure the vessel lands upright on the ocean floor.
The exact deployment site along the Gulf Coast has not yet been finalized, but officials expect it to be approximately 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.
Once submerged, the SS United States will provide habitat for a diverse range of marine life, from reef fish like red snapper to larger pelagic species such as wahoo. The artificial reef will also offer new fishing and diving opportunities, benefiting both the local and charter industries.
Preserving the Ship’s Legacy
While the SS United States is being repurposed as a reef, its legacy will continue through a planned land-based museum in Florida. Okaloosa County will collaborate with the SS United States Conservancy to incorporate elements from the ship, including its funnels and radar mast, into the museum’s design. The exhibit will showcase the ship’s rich history and extensive archival collection, says Okaloosa County.