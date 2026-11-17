REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Clear Space Theatre is asking the public to help shape the design of its soon to be new home in Rehoboth Beach, as the organization takes its first steps toward developing a $40 million performing arts center on Christian Street.
The proposed site is the current Cape Henlopen Senior Center property at 11 Christian Street. Clear Space hopes to relocate from its current theater at 20 Baltimore Avenue to a larger facility that would provide more room for performances, educational programs and other arts organizations.
During a public discussion Tuesday, community members were asked what they want to see inside the future building and how the theater can maintain the character and spirit of Rehoboth Beach.
Conversations included the layout of the lobby, how food and drinks could be served and what amenities would make the theater a welcoming space for the community.
The feedback will help guide the conceptual design before the project moves further into development and construction planning. Clear Space is working with Marvel, Charcoalblue and GMB on the project. Marvel has experience developing several theater projects.
The building is expected to cover approximately 40,000 square feet. The plans follow an agreement reached between Clear Space and the City of Rehoboth Beach in October 2025.
Under the proposed public-private partnership, Clear Space would lease the city-owned Christian Street property for $1 per year. The land was valued at approximately $7.2 million.
The lease framework calls for an initial 30-year term, with two additional 10-year renewal options. Clear Space would own and operate the new facility while maintaining its independence over artistic and business decisions.
The project cannot move forward at the Christian Street site until the Cape Henlopen Senior Center relocates to its planned new facility on Hebron Road. Clear Space Managing Director Joe Gfaller said the theater is not rushing the senior center out of the city. As the theatre is still years away from becoming a reality.
Clear Space is planning another public discussion at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, on Zoom, giving community members another opportunity to share their ideas.
The discussions are an early step in determining what the new theater will look like and how it can serve Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding region for years to come.