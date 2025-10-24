REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A long-discussed move and expansion for Clear Space Theatre is taking a major step forward, as the city and the nonprofit are advancing a proposed 30-year public-private partnership for a new venue on Christian Street.
Clear Space Theatre, currently located on Baltimore Avenue, hopes to build a modern performance space on the current site of the Cape Henlopen Senior Center, which is preparing to relocate to Hebron Road. The theatre company had also been given a proposal from the City of Lewes.
The CSTC Board of Directors formally accepted the letter of intent from the City at a special meeting on Oct.23. In accepting the letter of intent, CSTC concludes its 18-month process for site selection for its new performing arts center and commits to remaining in Rehoboth Beach, where it has been based since 2010.
Once the Cape Henlopen Senior Center relocates to its new location, CSTC will begin a lease of up to 50 years. The land, which has been valued at $7.2M, will be made available to CSTC for $1 per year.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I am thrilled that Clear Space has selected our offer and plans on staying in the City of Rehoboth Beach,” says Mayor Stan Mills. “Clear Space has always enriched Rehoboth Beach culturally, socially, creatively, and economically. It is a topnotch performing arts center that is near and dear to our residents, visitors, and business owners. We believe it’s a win-win, and we look forward to many more years of our partnership with Clear Space.”
"While our physical building will remain in Rehoboth Beach, we still intend to partner with key institutions in communities across coastal Delaware to expand the reach of our Arts Institute and of our mainstage programming through satellite classroom and performance opportunities in the years to come," CSTC Board Chair Megan Nehrbas said, "I am grateful to city leadership and to the chair of the CSTC Building Committee Joe Sterner, our board treasurer Al Willis, and Managing Director Joe Gfaller for navigating the process that led us to this wonderful outcome.”
Rehoboth Beach locals previously told CoastTV News that they are eager to keep the theatre in the city.
"I love going to downtown Rehoboth we go out to dinner and see shows. It would be a real loss if they left the city." said David McDonough.
However, not everyone supported the change. At the last special meeting, during the public hearing, two speakers claimed that it would be illegal for the city to contribute $1 million in public funds to a private organization’s capital campaign.
Total project cost for the new performing arts center is approximately $40 million. While Clear Space Theatre Company will own and operate the new facility, it said it intends to be a state-of-the-art hub for arts organizations across the region. Clear Space said it anticipates beginning a national RFP process for the project’s architect soon, with community forums for residents and audiences to follow later in 2026.
This is not Clear Space Theatre’s first attempt at building a new venue in Rehoboth. A previous effort to construct a new theater on Rehoboth Avenue led to four years of legal and bureaucratic hurdles, including a lawsuit and a series of denied and reversed decisions. Those plans were ultimately dropped.