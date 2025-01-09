MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) and the United States government have reached a proposed settlement in a lawsuit alleging that MDSP violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The lawsuit claims that certain hiring practices, including a physical fitness test and a written exam, unfairly disqualified more female and African-American applicants than other candidates. MDSP denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to the settlement to resolve the case.
Under the settlement terms, MDSP will adopt lawful testing practices and provide monetary compensation and priority hiring opportunities to female and African-American applicants who may have been affected by the disputed hiring practices.
The proposed settlement requires approval by the Court, which will evaluate its fairness during an upcoming hearing. Individuals who disagree with the settlement can submit objections before Jan. 20, 2025, at the following link: https://civilrights.justice.gov/link/objectionform.
According to the state, the United States and MDSP believe the settlement is fair and reasonable. Affected individuals are encouraged to review the settlement and understand its potential impact on their rights.
The settlement details can be accessed here: Provisional Consent Decree. Additional information is available at https://mdspsettlement.com/.
For further inquiries or to learn how this settlement might affect you, visit the official settlement website.