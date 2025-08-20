BROADKILL BEACH, Del. — The dunes along Broadkill Beach could face further damage as Hurricane Erin approaches, compounding years of erosion that state officials say has already left the area severely vulnerable.
The DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section is calling Hurricane Erin a “severe erosion event."
In June, the state proposed a realignment project to restore a severely eroded section of dunes along a one-mile stretch of Broadkill Beach.
“I feel like each year it's been a little closer to the houses that are being built,” said John Wagner, who is visiting the beach with his family.
Residents like Laurence Burke, who lives along the bay and who's family owns parts of Broadkill Beach, say while this storm may not do damage to the houses directly, it will be a step in that direction.
“I believe after we get the leftovers of the hurricane that's offshore now, that the rest of this here will be gone and the waves will be crashing where the old dune was,” Burke said.
Burke also expressed concern that Broadkill Beach doesn't receive the same level of attention or resources as nearby oceanfront communities.
“Broadkill doesn't get the attention that the ocean beaches get because we're just a quiet, sleepy community and we don't bring the economic, the money that Rehoboth or Dewey brings in,” he said.
DNREC says the "severe erosion" event will extend into Saturday.