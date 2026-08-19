WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Worcester County Public Works is conducting a smoke test of the sewer system in West Ocean City from Sept. 8-11.
The county said testing is planned along Route 707, Sunset Avenue, Swordfish Drive and Golf Course, Harbor and Townsend roads.
Crews will open and enter manholes in streets and public utility easements as part of the test. The goal is to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system and identify areas where stormwater or other surface water may be entering the system, said the department.
According to Worcester County, crews will use a special, nontoxic smoke that has a distinctive odor and should remain noticeable for only a few minutes in areas with "adequate ventilation."
Some smoke could enter homes and businesses because plumbing fixtures are connected to the sanitary sewer system. Worcester County said this could happen when sewer vents are inadequate, defective or improperly installed; traps beneath sinks, tubs, showers and other drains are dry, defective or missing; or wastewater pipes, connections and seals are damaged or improperly installed.
The testing can also reveal possible pathways for sewer gas, which can pose a health risk to people inside a building.
Anyone who notices smoke entering a home or business during the testing should contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in the area or call the Water and Wastewater Division at 410-641-5251. The division can be reached Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.