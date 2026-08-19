Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.