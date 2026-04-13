CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Five people are displaced after a shed fire spread to a nearby home Sunday evening on Allen Street, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire broke out around 5:44 p.m. at 810 Allen Street in Dorchester County. Investigators said the fire started inside a 20-by-15-foot shed that was attached to a one-story single-family home.
Neighbors discovered the fire and alerted emergency crews. Rescue Fire Company responded with about 35 firefighters and brought the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.
Damage is estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents. Smoke alarms were present and activated, helping alert those inside.
No one was hurt from the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the five people who live there.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Deputy state fire marshals are asking anyone with information to call 410-713-3780. Callers can remain anonymous, and rewards may be available.