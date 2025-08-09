SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke announced that Shelby Miller was nominated for the DAISY award by the family of a recent patient. The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care provided by nurses.
The patient's family praised her work ethic saying, "We were truly blown away by the way she made both him and all of us feel valued, heard, and genuinely cared for. That kind of presence can’t be taught; it’s a rare gift."
They went further stating, "She fully engages with her patients and their families, combining professionalism with a genuine personal touch. Her care is not just thorough — it’s thoughtful."
Miller was honored with the DAISY Award in a ceremony before her colleagues. She received certificates and a handcrafted sculpture for her extraordinary efforts.