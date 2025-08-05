MOBILE, Ala — A major milestone was reached this week in the transformation of the SS United States into the world’s largest artificial reef, as crews in Mobile removed the ship’s iconic 65-foot forward smoke stack.
The ship left Philadelphia in February and was tracked off the coast of Fenwick Island on Feb. 18.
The massive structure will be preserved in a secure location and later displayed at a land-based museum operated by the SS United States Conservancy. The vessel’s aft funnel is also slated for removal in the coming days.
The 990-foot ocean liner was purchased by Okaloosa County in 2024 to be repurposed as an artificial reef, aiming to enhance marine habitats in the northern Gulf of Mexico while boosting the local fishing and diving industries.
“This is a massive next step toward an environmental effort that will benefit our local marine habitat and build upon our robust tourism industry in Destin-Fort Walton Beach,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon. “I applaud the efforts of our contractor, Coleen Marine, and the Natural Resources Team at Destin-Fort Walton Beach for their work in preserving this ship’s history as the World’s Largest Artificial Reef.”
Once prepared, the SS United States will be deployed about 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in late 2025. The ship will rest in 180 feet of water, with the upper deck situated approximately 55 feet below the surface—offering opportunities for both beginner and technical divers. The final coordinates of the reef site are still being determined.
The project joins more than a dozen large vessel deployments already managed by the Natural Resources Team in the Gulf. Officials say the reef will not only support marine life but also expand eco-tourism and recreation in the region, where tourism contributes more than $2 billion annually to the local and regional economy.