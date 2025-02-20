DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Village Drive and Walker Road, where a masked person chased and fired at a 16-year-old boy.
Police responded to the area at approximately 2:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Investigators determined that a Capital School District bus had just dropped off a group of students from Dover High School when the accused shooter began chasing the teen before opening fire. Both individuals were running as the shots were fired, but no one was hurt.
The school bus driver followed safety protocols and quickly left the area to protect the remaining students on board. Officers later confirmed that the bus was not struck, and there were no active threats to the school.
At this time, police say the victim is not cooperating with detectives and has not provided additional information or a description of the shooter. Following the incident, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the accused shooter or anyone connected to the attack.
In response, Dover police say they will increase their presence at Dover High School for the remainder of the week. The Capital School District already employs school resource officers and contracts additional officers to enhance safety.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or provide anonymous tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.