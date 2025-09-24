MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two men after a backyard shooting led to gunfire striking an occupied home Tuesday night in Milford.
The shots were fired around 7:48 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 20000 block of Cedar Beach Road, where troopers responded to a report of "reckless endangering." When they arrived, police found that a house, with two adults inside, had been hit by gunfire. No one was hurt in the shooting.
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old David Waddington of Milford and 71-year-old Roger Spurbeck of New Holland, Pennsylvania, had been shooting guns in the backyard of a nearby home. Police say their gunfire struck the neighboring house.
Waddington and Spurbeck were arrested without incident and taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where they were each charged with multiple felonies. Both men were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $76,000 unsecured bonds.
Waddington and Spurbeck are facing the following charges:
Two counts of first-degree reckless endangering (felony)
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
Criminal mischief over $5,000 (felony)
Second-degree conspiracy (felony)