GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a home on Lawson Road that was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning while three people were inside.
Troopers responded around 9:10 a.m. May 26 to the 24000 block of Lawson Road for a report of shots fired at a residence.
According to the preliminary investigation, an unknown person fired multiple shots at the home. Police said three people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. O’Neil at 302-752-3810. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.