FRANKFORD, Del. – Beebe Healthcare's annual Frankford Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have health screenings, educational presentations and lunch.
Beebe’s Community Outreach team will be onsite to administer free flu shots and health screenings, including tests for vision, blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, bone density and lung cancer screening eligibility. Attendees will also have access to educational materials covering diabetes management, physical therapy services, overdose prevention resources and insurance programs.
The fair will feature two educational sessions. From 10-10:30 a.m., Amanda Connoyer, DNP, APRN, CNP, CENP, Beebe’s Chief Advanced Practice Clinician, will discuss the role of advanced practice clinicians in healthcare. From 11-11:30 a.m., Jacob Valvis, DO, a second-year resident physician, will address the importance of childhood vaccinations.
"These events enable us to deliver health screenings and education directly to our community, empowering them with the knowledge they need to improve their health and access local healthcare services whenever necessary." said Dr. Bill Chasanov, Chief Health Systems Design Officer of Beebe Healthcare.
No registration is required to participate in the health fair.