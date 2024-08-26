LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old William Dunning of Lincoln, following a drug related operation in Sussex County on Friday, Aug. 23.
The operation was conducted by the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, who executed a search warrant at a house in the 9000 block of Greentop Road. This came after a several-month-long investigation that identified Dunning as a significant figure in distributing narcotics there, said DSP.
Upon entering the home, officers located Dunning and detained him without incident. A search of the house led to the discovery of approximately 22.46 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 150.26 grams of packaged marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Notably, both the gun and the suspected crack cocaine were found in an area easily accessible to children living in the home.
Dunning was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unsafe Storage of a Firearm
Dunning was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was subsequently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,700 cash bond.