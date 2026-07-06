MILLSBORO, Del.- A small fire outside Mother Mary of Peace Church prompted a response from multiple Sussex County fire agencies early on July 5 before crews determined the situation was limited and scaled back the response.
Fire companies from Indian River, Lewes and Millsboro were dispatched at 1:33 a.m. Sunday to Mother Mary of Peace Church, after a passing driver reported seeing fire and smoke coming from the front of the building.
The initial response also included the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics.
According to information released by the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Chief 80 and Tanker 80 responded from the Oak Orchard station. Firefighters began suppression efforts while evaluating the scene.
Crews found what was described as a small fire near the front of the church, possibly involving a trash can. After determining the fire was limited, responding units were canceled, with Tanker 80 remaining on the scene.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office was consulted and is expected to conduct a follow-up on the fire.