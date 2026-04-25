MILFORD, Del. - A Milford pet care business is marking 15 years of growth, reflecting a broader trend of small businesses expanding alongside their communities.
Fur Baby Pet Resort began in 2011 as a small retail space in downtown Milford, founded by Sherry Shupe after leaving a corporate career. What started as an 800-square-foot storefront has since grown into a full-service pet care operation offering daycare, boarding and grooming.
In recent years, the business expanded into a 10,000-square-foot facility along the Mispillion River, repurposing a building that had been vacant for more than two decades. A second location later opened in Easton, Maryland.
Owners say the growth has been gradual, with the business moving through several locations over the years while adding services and staff.
The anniversary highlights both the company’s development and the role small businesses play in local economies, particularly in revitalizing underused spaces.
The resort says a community event is planned during Milford’s Bug and Bud Festival to mark the milestone.