REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has canceled the 2026 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge and 5K Run to the Plunge because of ongoing snow and safety concerns. This comes after the event was postponed due to weather.
Event organizers said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and keeping the safety of our faithful bears and their supporters at the forefront of all decision making.”
Rehoboth Beach continues to face significant challenges following a recent snowstorm. City leaders said the boardwalk and all beach crossings remain snow-covered, along with many sidewalks throughout downtown Rehoboth Beach. The lower horseshoe area of Rehoboth Avenue, from the Bandstand bathrooms to the Boardwalk, are closed for snow removal.
“Unfortunately, we cannot justify putting people’s safety at risk, nor can we shift our resources to focus on the event,” says Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks. “Public works and public safety crews in the city and the surrounding areas have been working around the clock this week, so preparing and staffing the event isn’t feasible this weekend.
Parking, which is typically limited during large events, has been further restricted by snow buildup. Organizers said the lack of parking and safe walkways created conditions that could not safely support the more than 20,000 polar bears and spectators expected Sunday.
“We are as disappointed as you, but your safety is paramount and we look forward to coming together to plunge in 2027,” organizers said.
Despite the cancellation of Sunday’s main event, several related activities will continue as planned at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and other locations:
On Friday, Feb. 27, packet pickup and souvenir sales for the Plunge and 5K Run to the Plunge will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, but the 5K is cancelled.
On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Fire & Ice event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. in the Atlantic Sands Ballroom. The Restaurant Chili Contest will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Packet pickup and souvenir sales will also be available from 4 to 7 p.m. at the convention center.
Organizers are encouraging participants to take part in a Virtual Plunge instead. Suggested activities include using water balloons, jumping into the snow or pouring a bucket of icy water, and sharing photos and videos online to mark the occasion.