LEWES, Del. — The 35th annual Lewes Polar Bear Plunge has been postponed due to a forecast of extreme cold, strong winds, snow, and dangerous surf, Special Olympics Delaware announced this week.
Originally set for this weekend, the highly anticipated fundraising event will now take place Feb. 27 through March 1. Organizers say the decision was made after careful discussions with safety teams, local leaders, and event partners.
“The safety of our community is always our top priority,” said Lisa Smith, vice president of marketing and development for Special Olympics Delaware. “While postponing the Plunge is always a difficult call, the combination of cold temperatures, strong winds, snow, and dangerous surf made it necessary. We are grateful for everyone’s understanding and look forward to welcoming thousands of Bears back to the beach on March 1st.”
Organizers are hopeful that the full slate of traditional events and activities tied to the Plunge Weekend can still be held during the rescheduled dates. However, final details will depend on venue and participant availability.
Registration for the Plunge remains open, and those planning to attend are encouraged to check PlungeDE.org or follow Special Olympics Delaware on social media for updates.
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge is one of Special Olympics Delaware’s biggest annual fundraisers, drawing thousands of people to the beach in support of athletes with intellectual disabilities.