SEAFORD, Del. - A 37-year-old man from Seaford is facing felony charges after police said he assaulted a Blades Fire Company EMT during a medical response.
Delaware State Police said the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 10000 block of Serenity Circle in Seaford. Troopers were called to the scene for a report of a combative man inside an ambulance.
According to police, Nathan Ennels was being treated by EMTs when he suddenly punched one of them in the face, damaging the responder’s glasses. The EMT suffered minor injuries.
Ennels was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. After being released on Jan. 22, he was brought to Delaware State Police Troop 5 and formally charged.
Ennels is facing the following charges:
Second-degree assault for injuring an EMT (felony)
Criminal mischief under $1,000
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.