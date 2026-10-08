SNOW HILL, Md. — Snow Hill Police Chief Andy McGee has resigned from his position to become the new police chief in Pocomoke City, according to an announcement from Snow Hill Mayor Janet Simpson.
Detective Sgt. Rudell Brown will serve as interim police chief while the town searches for a permanent replacement. Applications for the position have already been posted online and through various police recruiting resources.
McGee has served as Snow Hill's police chief since June 2019. During his tenure, the town gained recognition for its community policing efforts and maintaining a low crime rate.
“While we are sad to see Chief McGee leave Snow Hill, we are incredibly grateful for his dedicated service and leadership. We have complete confidence in Detective Sergeant Rudell Brown as he steps into the role of Interim Chief. His deep knowledge of our community and proven track record within the department ensure that Snow Hill remains in excellent hands during this transition,” Simpson said.
McGee also oversaw a planned modernization of the police department, including improvements in policing methods and technology. Under his leadership, the department moved into a new police station in 2025.
Brown brings 37 years of law enforcement experience to his new role. His career includes service with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Pocomoke City Police Department. He has spent the past five years with the Snow Hill Police Department.