Snow melts in Lewes as ferry service resumes and temperatures rise

LEWES, Del. - Snow is melting, sand is reappearing and conditions along the Delaware Bay are improving after weeks of below freezing temperatures.
At the beach in Lewes, longtime walkers Nancy Moore, Carol Short, Audrey Cordrey and Judy Melson continued their daily routine despite the recent cold. The four women walk the beach every day, in every season, taking in the changing views.
“It’s the marvel of nature,” Carol Short said. “Just seeing the bay and the ocean in different weather and winds. That’s part of what we enjoy.”
This winter brought an unusual sight, a frozen Delaware Bay.
“I haven’t seen that in 15 years,” Judy Melson said.
“We stop and take pictures. We get selfies,” Audrey Cordrey added.
The cold weather also caused multiple cancellations for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Now, with conditions improving, the ferry is sailing again.
While much of the snow has melted, piles remain in some areas, including the parking lot at Johnnie Walker Beach.
Meteorologists at CoastTV say temperatures are expected to reach the 40s and even the 50s this week, helping clear the remaining snow and bring a warmer stretch to the region.