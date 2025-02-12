OCEAN CITY, Md. — Another snowstorm swept through Ocean City on Tuesday, briefly turning the coastal town into a winter wonderland before warming temperatures melted much of the accumulation into slush and water.
What began as heavy, wet snowfall transitioned to rain, leaving residents and business owners once again dealing with the aftermath. Many hope this would be the last snowfall of the season. “We're done with it. We're ready to go to Florida,” said Delmar Smith, an Ocean City business owner, with a laugh.
Despite the initial snowfall, road conditions remained manageable. Russell Dennis, who drove to the Ocean City Inlet early Tuesday morning to photograph the rough waves, said he encountered no issues on the roads.
“It’s been great. I have no trouble whatsoever. I've seen no problems. Actually, I’ve seen no snow on the roads at all,” Dennis said.
While travel conditions remained largely unaffected, some local businesses felt the toll of the continued winter weather. Smith, who owns the Doggy Style Canine Cafe on the boardwalk, said the snow has impacted foot traffic to his business, “We generate a lot of our traffic from the boardwalk. So when the boardwalk is full of snow, it’s really hard to get people out,” Smith said.
With slushy sidewalks and melting snow puddling along the streets, Smith is hoping this marks the end of winter’s disruptions.