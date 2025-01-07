REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Snow continued to cover coastal Delaware on Tuesday, keeping many residents and tourists indoors as road conditions remained dangerous.
"This is the biggest snowfall I have seen since we've been here," said one local, observing the wintery scene," said one business owner.
Shops and businesses along Rehoboth Avenue and Second Street in Lewes were mostly closed, while those that remained open saw few customers.
Tracy Rossetto, owner of Critter Beach in Rehoboth, noted that while some visitors were out to explore, few ventured into stores to shop. "People were walking around, checking out downtown, but unfortunately, nobody was really shopping," Rossetto said.
In Lewes, Rod Pask, owner of R and L Liquor, kept his store open despite the snowy conditions. Pask said he expected foot traffic to increase as road conditions improved.
"DelDOT's done a great job on the roads. It’s going to pick up," Pask said.
With more snow expected this weekend, taking care of any shopping or errands early might be the best option.