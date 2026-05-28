MILTON, Del. - Plans for a proposed solar project near Milton remain pending after concerns were raised about its location next to a therapeutic horseback riding center.
The project is proposed for Harbeson Road next to Southern Delaware Therapeutic and Recreational Horseback Riding. A site plan submitted for the project shows a community solar energy system on a roughly 30.5-acre conditional use area.
Out of that roughly 30.5-acre area, the site plan shows about 13.5 acres would be used as the proposed solar lease area. No decision was made after a May 20 Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on whether to approve the conditional use needed for the project.
Southern Delaware Therapeutic and Recreational Horseback Riding raised concerns with the initial proposal, saying the solar panels would be too close to its horses and facility. The center also noted that its participants include people who are medically and physically vulnerable, making safety a major concern.
The riding center said it is not opposed to the project, but wants to make sure its participants and horses are protected.
The property owner said the land was bought several years ago as an investment and that solar appears to be a quiet, environmentally friendly use for the property. The owner also said only part of the property would be used for the project, while the rest would remain unchanged for now.
Both the property owner and the riding center said they want to find a solution that works for everyone.