SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - The South Bethany Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee Meeting met Thursday to address growing issues over the use of electric bicycles, focusing on speed compliance, helmet requirements, and the classification of different e-bike types on local roads.
Members of the committee discussed whether the town’s 15 mph speed limit should apply to e-bikes, particularly Class 3 models, which are capable of speeds up to 28 - 35 mph. These faster e-bikes have raised safety issues among locals.
"There’s a big problem with speed," one member said during the meeting.
CoastTV News spoke with Lauren Adams, who owns a house in South Bethany Beach, and says restrictions should be all different.
"I think that depending on how quickly the bike can go, depending on the type of battery that it has, I think a certain speed should require a permit. But a lower speed bike? Not so much," said Adams. "Just as long as you're wearing your helmet and following the rules of the road."
Unlike motorcycles, e-bikes are not registered vehicles in Delaware, which creates a gray area when it comes to regulation and road use. Motorcycles are allowed on the roads largely because they’re licensed and their riders are subject to more state oversight.
Helmet use was another focal point of the discussion. According to the comittee, in Delaware the state law requires e-bikes to wear helmets regardless of age. However, people aren't required to wear helmets on motorcycles if they are over the age of 16. While Delaware law does not require motorcycle riders to wear helmets, committee members expressed strong support for requiring helmets for all e-bike riders, regardless of age.
The committee is also looking into prohibiting class 3 e-bikes entirely from certain areas of town due to their speed and the risk they pose to pedestrians and traditional cyclists.
The commitee noted that e-bikes are often used by individuals without driver’s licenses, making them a primary form of transportation for some locals. The committee members acknowledged the need to balance safety with accessibility as they consider new ordinances.
No final decisions were made Thursday, but the committee plans to bring up what was discussed in the meeting to the town council.