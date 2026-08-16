SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Southern Delaware Chorale has announced its 2026-27 concert season, featuring three programs celebrating holiday traditions and choral music from Delaware and the broader region.
The group says the season opens Dec. 5 with “Making Spirits Bright,” followed by “Southern Delaware Sings” on Feb. 27 and “Bright is the Ring of Words” on April 24. All three concerts will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church.
The February program will bring together choirs from across the Delmarva Peninsula to showcase the region’s choral talent.
The upcoming season will also mark the start of new artistic leadership, with Amy Morgan becoming artistic director and Katherine Williams joining as accompanist, says Southern Delaware Chorale.
Those interested in joining the Chorale can attend an open-house rehearsal beginning Aug. 25 at Georgetown Presbyterian Church. The group says prospective members are welcome to participate before committing to the season.
Tickets and additional information will be available online.