Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding to host holiday market to feature 60+ vendors, food trucks and local artisans

MILTON, Del. - Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (SDTR) will host its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 9, bringing together more than 60 local vendors for one of the largest seasonal markets in Sussex County.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SDTR’s Milton location. The market will span both the indoor, open-air arena and outdoor, tented areas, offering visitors a wide range of artisan goods, handcrafted gifts, farm fresh products and holiday decorations.
In addition to shopping, the riding center says attendees can enjoy food from popular local food trucks and a special appearance by the Point Coffee House and Bake Shoppe.
Admission is $5, with all proceeds benefiting SDTR, a nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted services to children and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities. Organizers say the event also serves to highlight the group’s volunteer-driven mission and the therapeutic power of horses.
The Holiday Market offers an opportunity for community members to shop small, support local artisans and give back ahead of the holiday season.