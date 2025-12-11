DEWEY BEACH, Del. -Five winners were recognized at the 2025 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards, announced Tuesday during the annual luncheon at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. The honorees were chosen by an impartial panel from a competitive list representing events, attractions, organizations, and individuals across Sussex County.
According to the organization, tourism contributes more than $3 billion annually and supporting nearly 27,000 jobs in Sussex County. Officials say those tourism dollars save each Delaware household an average of $1,826 in taxes every year—benefits driven not only by the region’s beaches but also by the vision and hard work of local partners who create the experiences that bring visitors back year after year.
Scott Thomas, Executive Director of Southern Delaware Tourism, said this year’s selections were particularly challenging.
“This year’s voting was extremely close. All of this year’s nominees are very deserving of the award, as their contributions help make Sussex County such a special and beloved destination,” Thomas said.
Awards were presented in five categories: Best New Event, Best Event, Best Attraction, Philanthropic Award, and Tourism Legacy Award.
Best Attraction: Cape Water Tours & Taxi
Cape Water Tours & Taxi runs more than 20 different tours—from scenic cruises to eco-excursions and themed trip, many led by expert narrators. Tours routinely fill to 80–100% capacity, and peak-season days can bring more than 600 passengers aboard.
Cape Water Tours collaborates with hotels, event organizers, and regional partners to host group experiences, boosting local dining, shopping, and lodging businesses. The company also works closely with environmental and community organizations, including the MERR Institute, Delaware Sea Grant, the Center for Inland Bays, Upstream Alliance, and CAMP Rehoboth/PFLAG.
Best Event: Wings & Wheels
Georgetown’s Wings & Wheels festival earned top honors for Best Event. Held at the town’s historic WWII-era airport, the festival blends classic aviation and automotive displays with military tributes and live entertainment. The event annually draws thousands from across the Mid-Atlantic and generates more than $1 million in economic impact.
The 2025 festival expanded further, adding an Air Force/Delaware National Guard Performance Virtual Lab and launching the inaugural “Less Nessman World Championship Invitational Turkey Drop,” which drew over 30 aircraft in addition to 20–25 local planes. Organizers say Wings & Wheels continues to grow as a signature family event and a strong tourism engine for Sussex County.
Best New Event Ben Voyage-Yacht to the Future (Retro White Party)
The Retro White Party, hosted by Beachin Bash, was celebrated as 2025’s Best New Event. The culinary and entertainment experience brought approximately 400 guests to Dewey Beach.
Celebrity Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo’s Below Deck headlined the event, supported by DJ Skribble, the Girls Gotta Eat podcast hosts, and Decade 80’s.
Held at the Hyatt Dewey Beach Lighthouse Cove Event Center, the event emphasized local collaboration and also supported the Skeeter Strong Foundation, blending tourism with philanthropy. Organizers say they plan to grow Ben Voyage into a major annual attraction featuring national influencers and entertainers.
Philanthropic Award: Bayard, Lingo and Townsend Families
The Bayard, Lingo, and Townsend families were honored for decades of giving. Their contributions span festivals, cultural institutions, nonprofit organizations, and major infrastructure projects.
The families help create the Junction and Breakwater Trail and later connecting it with the Gordons Pond Trail—donating millions of dollars in land to establish what is now a 15-mile scenic loop between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Their generosity has benefited countless organizations, from Beebe Healthcare and the Rehoboth Art League to the Lewes Historical Society, Clear Space Theatre, and local festivals including Sea Witch and the Rehoboth Jazz Festival.
Tourism Legacy Award: Carol Everhart
Carol Everhart, retiring President/CEO of the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, received this year’s Legacy Award. Everhart joined the chamber in 1989 and has since shaped tourism and economic development across the resort region.
Under her leadership, the chamber became the largest business membership organization in Delaware, representing more than 1,300 members. She oversaw creation of a year-round Visitors Center, administrative office, and Boardwalk kiosk while coordinating programs and navigating complex legislative issues.
Everhart’s impact is perhaps most visible with the Sea Witch Festival. What began as a 5,000-person event on a $5,000 budget now brings an estimated 200,000 visitors to Rehoboth Beach when weather permits—making it one of the state’s signature tourism weekends.
Her career includes numerous recognitions, including Delaware’s Top 50 Most Influential People, multiple Governor’s awards, and leadership roles on county, state, and university boards.