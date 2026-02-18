OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Board of Supervisors of Elections announced Tuesday that a special election to fill the vacant council seat previously held by Tony DeLuca will take place April 21.
DeLuca submitted his resignation from the council effective Feb. 8, following debate over whether he met the town’s residency requirements.
DeLuca said at the time that his decision to step down was driven by family priorities.
“At this time, family must be first. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and remain confident that this community will continue to thrive,” DeLuca said. “Family must be first.”
DeLuca had served on the Ocean City Council since November 2014. Mayor Rick Meehan previously thanked him for his years of service, calling him “a dedicated advocate for Ocean City.”
The town will now move forward with a special election on April 21 to fill the vacant seat.