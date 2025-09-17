DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer signed House Bill 250 this week, establishing a special semiquincentennial license plate to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence and Delaware’s Separation Day.
The signing took place at the New Castle Court House Museum, which served as the state capitol during the period of Delaware’s separation from Pennsylvania and the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
“Next year, we’ll celebrate two 250-year milestones: the birth of our nation and Delaware’s place as one of the original 13 states,” Meyer said. “These anniversaries remind us of the courage and vision that shaped our country, and they challenge us to keep building a stronger future for every family. And in true Delaware fashion, we’re celebrating with a tradition all our own: a special license plate that lets us carry our history and patriotism wherever we go.”
The special plate design features a red and white firework against a navy-blue background. The state says proceeds from the $50 fee will fund DE 250 programs, parades, and events. The Division of Motor Vehicles will receive $15 of the fee to cover production costs. The remaining $35 will be allocated to DE 250, the state’s official semiquincentennial organization.
House Bill 250 was sponsored by Rep. Eric Morrison and Sen. Stephanie Hansen.
“As the first state, Delaware holds a unique and important place in our nation's founding and history,” Rep. Morrison said. “With this license plate, we’re honoring that history in a way people will see every day on our roads.”
Sen. Hansen said the anniversary serves as a reminder of the nation’s resilience. “We have never been a perfect nation. This week, more than ever, I am reminded that throughout our entire history, the American people have endured hardships and disputes that have seemed insurmountable at the time. But one thing has always remained true: our nation has withstood nearly 250 years because the American people are resilient and because optimism is an intrinsically American value.”
The Division of Motor Vehicles announces that applications for the commemorative plate will open Sept. 22.