LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting on a plan to build 90 townhomes off Savannah Road.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Margaret Rollins Community Center. The commission will revisit plans for the proposed Overfall Preserve development, previously known as the Warrington Property.
The project outlines the creation of 90 townhouse units with a range of amenities and site improvements. The planned development, located at 1147 Savannah Road is adjacent to the new Dutchman's Harvest site, which is workforce housing under construction.
According to a Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) application, the townhouses will target both entry-level and market-rate buyers.